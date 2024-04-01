Oak Thistle LLC Invests $2.49 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. VeriSign makes up about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 99.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,624,000 after purchasing an additional 220,106 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in VeriSign by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.34. 788,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,102. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.19 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day moving average is $202.29.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

