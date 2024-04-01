Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Roper Technologies comprises 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $553.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,965. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

