Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 18,479 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,938 shares of company stock worth $8,067,472. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. 1,689,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,684. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

