Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Everest Group makes up about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.04. The company had a trading volume of 190,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.