Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 59,584 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

MRO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,056,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,358. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

