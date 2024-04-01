Oak Thistle LLC Raises Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties comprises approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $3.53 on Monday, hitting $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,918. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

