Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,504,000 after buying an additional 1,908,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,283. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 149.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

