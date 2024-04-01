Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC owned about 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.35. 129,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,036. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

