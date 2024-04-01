Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $862.92 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $862.92 million and $37.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.53 or 0.05061898 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00074980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00017944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

