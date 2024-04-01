Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $52.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ODD

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.60. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,405,000 after buying an additional 461,467 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.