Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,111,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,011,825 shares.The stock last traded at $1.93 and had previously closed at $1.92.

Several research firms have commented on OLPX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 142.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

