OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $144.44 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $144.44 million and $23.26 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00025946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006597 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

