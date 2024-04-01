Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,150. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

