Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 29th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 1,785,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,183,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,233.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 795.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ondas by 124.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ondas by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ondas by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Stock Performance

ONDS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 1,344,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,640. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

