OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 290.63% from the company’s previous close.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. 4,828,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,105,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 216,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $201,051.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 351,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,841.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069. 47.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

