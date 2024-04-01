Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sprinklr by 228.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 708,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 235,111 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $2,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

