ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 76,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 557,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

