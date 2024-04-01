Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,573.0 days.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
Shares of ORINF stock remained flat at $47.16 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. Orion Oyj has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $47.16.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
