Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,573.0 days.

Shares of ORINF stock remained flat at $47.16 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. Orion Oyj has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $47.16.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, dexdor and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

