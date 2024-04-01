Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,987 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.16. 1,148,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,332,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

