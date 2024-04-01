Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $247.51. 329,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

