Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

