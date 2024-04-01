Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 4,436 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,130,230. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

