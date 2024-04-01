Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 164,305 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 164,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $92.70. 16,920,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,226,699. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

