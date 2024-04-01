Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Centene comprises 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.