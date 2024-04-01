Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,287,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

