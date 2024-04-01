Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.63. 995,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,652. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

