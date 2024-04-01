Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 4,904 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.91. 777,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.