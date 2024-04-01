Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 899 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 611,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

