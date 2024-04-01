Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $104,737,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 598,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,462. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

