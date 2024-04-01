Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $559,852,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $380,527,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

