Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,061 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF accounts for 8.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSFF remained flat at $27.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44,178 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.