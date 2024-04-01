Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF comprises 2.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 244,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,773,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

NASDAQ:PTNQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.69. 15,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

