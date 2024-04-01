Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $270.95 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.