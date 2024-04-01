Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,962 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

