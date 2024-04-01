Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,771 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

