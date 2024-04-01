Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $165.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

