Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Update

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 398,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Palomar Trading Down 2.0 %

PLMR traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $82.19. 94,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,562. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $204,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,276,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,557. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Report on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.