Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) versus Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Critical Comparison

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhihu and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $591.40 million 0.71 -$229.25 million ($0.19) -3.60 Paltalk $10.98 million 2.59 -$1.07 million ($0.12) -25.67

This table compares Zhihu and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhihu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -20.00% -16.32% -11.54% Paltalk -9.72% -5.25% -4.42%

Risk & Volatility

Zhihu has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paltalk beats Zhihu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. In addition, it offers technology services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

