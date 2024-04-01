Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FNA

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 57.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after buying an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after buying an additional 127,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.