Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.34.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
