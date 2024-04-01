Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

