Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,187. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

