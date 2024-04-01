Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 171,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 3.80% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TCAF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 223,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.