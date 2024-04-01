Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 562 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,598,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $186.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $208.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.