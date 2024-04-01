Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $205.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

