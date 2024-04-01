Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after buying an additional 493,627 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

GDX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.07. 14,940,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,323,348. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

