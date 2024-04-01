Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.51. 624,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,388. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $209.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

