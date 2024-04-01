Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 526 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in NIKE by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.11. 4,230,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,260. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

