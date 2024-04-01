Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,028 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. 10,543,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,284,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

