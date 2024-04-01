Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PATK traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.54. 162,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,509. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,158,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

