PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.96. 252,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,963. The company has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.08. PaySign has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

In other PaySign news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,448,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 691,570 shares of company stock worth $2,046,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, data and analytics, and customer services. The company also offers corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts.

